Indian stock market: 10 things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, China LPR to Reliance, HDFC Q1 results

Indian stock market: The domestic equity market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a flat note Monday, following mixed cues from global markets.

Asian markets traded mixed and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, while the US stock market futures braced for earnings from the first of the tech giants.

This week, investors will focus on key stock market triggers, including the developments in US-India trade deal, US tariffs, Q1 results, IPO activity, flow of foreign funds, and other global macroeconomic data.

On Friday, the Indian stock market ended sharply lower, weighed down by selling across the board amid dampened risk-appetite.

The Sensex slumped 501.51 points, or 0.61%, to close at 81,757.73, while the Nifty 50 settled 143.05 points, or 0.57%, lower at 24,968.40.

“Markets will react to the earnings of the three heavyweights in early trade on Monday, which will likely set the tone for the session. Participants are advised to avoid aggressive directional trades and adopt a hedged approach, with a focus on stock selection based on earnings performance,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mixed on Monday after the People’s Bank of China’s interest rate decision. Japanese markets were closed for the Marine Day public holiday. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.35%, while the Kosdaq was flat. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a stronger opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 25,027 level, a discount of nearly 5 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended mixed on Friday after reports of US President Donald Trump planning to push steep new tariffs on European Union products.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 142.30 points, or 0.32%, to 44,342.19, while the S&P 500 eased 0.57 points, or 0.01%, to 6,296.79. The Nasdaq Composite ended 10.01 points, or 0.05%, higher at 20,895.66. For the week, the S&P 500 rose 0.59%, the Nasdaq rallied 1.5%, and the Dow Jones fell 0.07%.

Nvidia share price fell 0.34%, Tesla stock price rallied 3.21%, while Amazon shares gained 1.01% and Netflix stock price fell 5.1%. Charles Schwab stock advanced 2.9%, Regions Financial shares jumped 6.1%, and American Express share price dropped 2.3%. Robinhood Markets and Coinbase Global shares rose 4.1% and 2.2%, respectively.

US Consumer Sentiment US consumer sentiment improved in July. The University of Michigan’s Surveys of Consumers said its Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 61.8 this month from a final reading of 60.7 in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index would increase to 61.5.

US Inflation Estimates US inflation expectations continued to decline in July. Consumers’ 12-month inflation expectations dropped to 4.4% from 5.0% in June. Long-run inflation expectations fell to 3.6% from 4.0% last month.

China LPR China kept benchmark lending rates unchanged on Monday. The People’s Bank of China held the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) at 3.0%, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 3.5%

Q1 Results 2025 Reliance Industries Q1 Results: Reliance Industries reported 78% YoY surge in consolidated net profit for the June quarter at ₹26,994 crore. Revenue increased by 6% YoY to ₹273,252 crore, while its consolidated EBITDA grew by 35.7% YoY to ₹58,024 crore and EBITDA margin jumped by 460 bps YoY to 21.2% in Q1FY26.

HDFC Bank Q1 Results: HDFC Bank reported net profit growth of 12.24% YoY at ₹18,155.21 crore in Q1FY26, while its net interest income (NII) increased by 5.4% YoY to ₹31,439 crore. Core net interest margin (NIM) was at 3.35%. HDFC Bank declared a special interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share for FY26, and also announced issuance of bonus shares at a ratio of 1:1.

ICICI Bank Q1 Results: ICICI Bank reported 15.5% rise in net profit to ₹12,768 crore in 10.6% YoY growth in NII at ₹21,635 crore. Gross NPA was flat at 1.67% QoQ, while net NPA at 0.41% versus 0.39% (QoQ).

Japan Government Japan’s ruling coalition lost control of the upper house in an election on Sunday. Ishiba’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and coalition partner Komeito returned 47 seats, short of the 50 seats it needed to ensure a majority in the 248-seat upper chamber in an election where half the seats were up for grabs, Reuters reported.

Dollar The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six others, was at 98.352. The euro was steady at $1.163225, while sterling last fetched $1.13417. Japanese yen firmed after Japan’s ruling coalition lost its majority in the upper house. Yen firmed to 148.32 per dollar, staying close to the 3-1/2-month low it hit last week.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices gained as traders eyed the impact of new European sanctions on Russian oil supply and rising output from Middle East producers. Brent crude futures rose 0.25% to $69.45 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.27% to $67.52 a barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)