Indian stock market: 10 things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, Exit Polls 2024, GDP to US inflation
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,330 level, a premium of nearly 630 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open sharply higher on Monday as the exit polls suggested the Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming back to power for the third term as the BJP-led alliance is likely to win the Lok Sabha elections with a thumping majority. Positive global cues also supported the investor sentiment.
