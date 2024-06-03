Indian stock market: The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open sharply higher on Monday as the exit polls suggested the Prime Minister Narendra Modi coming back to power for the third term as the BJP-led alliance is likely to win the Lok Sabha elections with a thumping majority. Positive global cues also supported the investor sentiment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian markets traded higher while the US stocks ended higher last week after a softer reading of the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure for inflation bolstered interest rate-cut hopes.

Investors will now keep a watch on the Lok Sabha election results tomorrow, the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), auto sales data, flow of foreign funds, domestic and global macroeconomic data, crude oil prices, and other key global cues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Friday, the Indian stock market ended with minor gains, snapping the five-day losing streak, led by gains in key heavyweights.

The Sensex gained 75.71 points, or 0.10%, to close at 73,961.31, while the Nifty 50 ended 42.05 points, or 0.19%, higher at 22,530.70. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Exit polls results which indicate a clear victory for the NDA with around 360 seats completely removes the so-called election jitters which have been weighing on markets in May. This comes as a shot in the arm for the bulls who will trigger a big rally in the market on Monday. Largecaps in financials, capital goods, automobiles and telecom are likely to lead the rally," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

The bulls will be further emboldened by the better-than-expected 8.2% growth in GDP numbers.

Vijayakumar believes technically and fundamentally the market is poised for a rally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are key domestic and global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded higher on Monday following a rally on Wall Street and ahead of key economic data in the region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.3%, having slid 2.5% last week.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 1.01%, while the Topix index rallied 1.02%. South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.26%, and the Kosdaq rose 0.42%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a marginally higher opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 23,330 level, a premium of nearly 630 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian stock market indices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wall Street The US stock market ended higher on Friday with the Dow registering its biggest daily percentage gain since November 2023.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 574.84 points, or 1.51%, to 38,686.32, while the S&P 500 gained 42.03 points, or 0.80%, at 5,277.51. The Nasdaq Composite closed 2.06 points, or 0.01%, lower at 16,735.02. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the month, the S&P 500 rallied about 4.8%, the Nasdaq surged 6.9% and the Dow jumped 2.4%.

Among stocks Dell shares plunged 17.9%, Zscaler shares jumped 8.5% and Gap share price surged 28.6%. Trump Media & Technology Group stock fell 5.3%.

US Inflation US inflation tracked sideways in April, as the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 0.3% last month, matching the unrevised gain in March. The PCE price index rose 2.7% year-on-year (YoY), after advancing 2.7% in March. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 0.3% on the month and 2.7% on a YoY basis.

Exit Polls A majority of the exit poll results declared on Saturday predicted a historic third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is projected to secure more than 350 seats in the Lok Sabha.

The counting of votes will commence on June 4, and the results could be announced later that day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India GDP India’s economic growth surprised on the upside as the gross domestic product (GDP) grew at 7.8% annually in the fourth quarter of FY24, beating all expectations. The government now estimates the overall growth rate for FY24 to be 8.2%, official data showed.

GST Collection India’s gross goods and services tax (GST) collections rose to ₹1.73 lakh crore in May, growing 10% year-on-year (YoY) driven by increased revenues from domestic transactions.

Fiscal Deficit The government's fiscal deficit for FY24 stood at 5.63% of the GDP, marginally better than the 5.8% estimated in the Union Budget, according to official data. In actual terms, the fiscal deficit was at ₹16.53 lakh crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OPEC Supply Cut The OPEC group of oil-producing nations and its 10 allies agreed to extend their production cuts until the end of 2025. The group-wide supply cuts amount to about two million barrels per day (bpd).

Crude oil prices fell, with Brent crude oil down 0.30% to $80.87 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 0.25% to $76.80. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Japan PMI Japan’s factory activity expanded for the first time in a year in May, a private-sector survey showed, Reuters reported. The final au Jibun Bank Japan manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 50.4 last month from 49.6 in April.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!