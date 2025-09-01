Indian stock market: 10 things that changed for market over weekend- Gift Nifty, Modi-Xi meet, Trump tariffs to GDP data

Indian stock market: The equity market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open marginally higher on Monday despite cautious and mixed sentiment in the global markets, and as investors assess the developments in India and China relations.

Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended lower after the inflation data and developments over tariffs.

On Friday, the Indian stock market ended lower for the third consecutive session as concerns over Trump tariffs and their economic fallout continued to weigh on market sentiment.

The Sensex declined 270.92 points, or 0.34%, to close at 79,809.65, while the Nifty 50 settled 74.05 points, or 0.30%, lower at 24,426.85.

This week, investors will focus on key stock market triggers, including the developments on US tariffs on India, auto sales data, outcome of the GST Council meeting, flow of foreign funds, domestic and global macroeconomic data and the trends in crude oil prices.

“The ongoing decline appears to be more sentiment-driven in the absence of fresh positive triggers. Participants should continue to adopt a cautious approach, with greater emphasis on risk management, until there are clear signs of a consolidation,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded lower on Monday as investors assessed the US federal appeals court ruling on Trump’s reciprocal tariffs. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined by 0.87% while the Topix index was flat. South Korea’s Kospi index dropped 0.41%, while the Kosdaq fell 0.74%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a stronger opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 24,611 level, a premium of nearly 43 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended lower on Friday, as investors parsed inflation data showing tariffs have started feeding into prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.20% to 45,544.88, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.64% to end the session at 6,460.26. The Nasdaq closed 1.15% lower at 21,455.55. For the month of August, the S&P 500 gained 1.9%, the Dow rallied 3.2% and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%.

Nvidia share price fell 3.4%, Dell shares tumbled 8.88%, Marvell stock price slumped 18.60% and Caterpillar stock declined 3.65%. Intel shares fell 2.33%, Tesla stock price declined 3.50% and Amazon shares fell 1.12%.

The US stock market will be closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

Trump Tariffs A US federal appeals court ruled that most of President Donald Trump’s tariffs, impacting numerous trading partners, were illegal, finding that he had overstepped his presidential authority in imposing them. But judges allowed the tariffs to stay in place through October 14 to allow appeals to the Supreme Court.

Modi-Xi Meet PM Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping for a bilateral meeting in Tianjin, prior to the opening of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Both leaders pledged to resolve their border differences and strengthen cooperation, and agreed that they are development partners, not rivals.

US PCE Index US Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) rose 0.2% in July, versus the unrevised 0.3% rise in June and matched the estimate of economists polled by Reuters. In the 12 months through July, PCE inflation increased 2.6% after climbing 2.6% in June.

US Consumer Sentiment US consumer sentiment declined to a three-month low. The final August sentiment index fell to 58.2 from 61.7 a month earlier, according to a University of Michigan survey. The preliminary reading was 58.6.

India GDP India’s economy grew the fastest in five quarters during the April-June period. India’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 7.8% in Q1FY26 from 7.4% in the previous three-month period. This was well above the median estimate of 22 economists in a Mint poll that projected growth to moderate to 6.7% in the first quarter .

Fiscal Deficit India’s fiscal deficit nearly doubled in the first four months of FY26, compared with the same period of the previous year. The fiscal deficit for April-July stood at ₹4.68 lakh crore, or 29.9% of the full year estimate. The fiscal deficit stood at ₹2.77 lakh crore in the same period last year.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices traded lower as worries about rising output and demand concerns offset supply disruptions. Brent crude fell 0.16% to $67.37 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.17% to $63.90 a barrel.

