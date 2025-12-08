Indian Stock Market: 10 things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Asian Markets to Gold prices

Indian stock Market: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a flat note on Monday, tracking muted cues from global markets.

Asian equities began the week cautiously as investors assessed deteriorating China–Japan relations, a packed calendar of central bank meetings, and the broader risk outlook heading into the new year.

Back home, markets will take direction from several key triggers this week, including developments from the India–Russia economic agreements, the US Federal Reserve policy decision, India’s CPI inflation data, progress on the India–US trade deal, foreign fund flows, movements in gold prices, geopolitical events, and other domestic and global economic indicators.

Domestic sentiment improved last week after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) delivered a 25-basis-point rate cut and proposed a ₹1.45 lakh crore liquidity infusion through bond purchases and dollar–rupee swaps. This supportive stance helped benchmark indices end Friday’s session with notable gains.

The Sensex rose 447 points, or 0.52%, to close at 85,712.37, while the Nifty 50 added 153 points, or 0.59%, to finish at 26,186.45. The BSE Midcap index edged up 0.21%, whereas the Smallcap index declined 0.67%, reflecting continued divergence in broader market performance.

"Overall, the short-term outlook remains cautiously positive, with a focus on strong corporate earnings in December. However, near-term risks such as a widening current account deficit and global trade tensions continue to pose challenges. The stance of the US Fed on rate cuts will be crucial for maintaining the domestic trend for the month," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Here are key market cues for Sensex today: 1. Asian Markets Asian stocks started the week on a cautious note as traders navigate deteriorating China-Japan relations, a heavy slate of central bank decisions and the broader outlook for risk assets heading into next year. MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asian equities fell 0.1%, in line with the decline in US stock index futures. Shares in Australia also dropped while the Nikkei 225 lost 0.4%.

2. Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 26,326 level, a discount of nearly 9 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat start for the Indian stock market indices.

3. Wall Street The U.S. stock market rose to the edge of its all-time high on Friday. The S&P 500 added 0.2% and finished just 0.3% shy of its record closing level, which was set in October. It had briefly topped the mark during the day, before paring its gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 104 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.3%.

Warner Bros Discovery shares jumped 6.3% after Netflix agreed to acquire the company’s TV, film studios, and streaming division in a $72 billion deal, bringing an end to a tense multi-week bidding contest. Netflix shares slipped 2.9% following the announcement, while Paramount Skydance — one of the rival bidders — fell sharply by 9.8%.

4. India-US Trade Talks US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker is on a five-day visit to India from Sunday to advance bilateral strategic and economic ties. The US embassy said Under Secretary Hooker’s visit marks another step forward in advancing President Donald Trump’s priorities for a strong US-India partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific.

5. Vladimir Putin India Visit The Russian President and PM Narendra Modi used their annual summit on Friday to announce a major expansion of bilateral cooperation, aiming to diversify trade well beyond oil and defence. The meeting came as the US renewed pressure on India to reassess its long-standing ties with Moscow amid efforts to advance a Ukraine peace deal. The summit was especially significant, marking 25 years of the India–Russia Strategic Partnership established during Putin’s first visit to India in 2000. With India currently accounting for less than 2% of Russian imports, they set a new target of reaching $100 billion in bilateral trade by decade-end.

6. US Consumer Spending US consumer spending increased moderately in September after three straight months of solid gains. Consumer spending rose 0.3% after a downwardly revised 0.5% gain in August. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast spending would advance 0.3% after a previously reported 0.6% rise in August.

7. US Inflation The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, the Fed’s preferred data point for measuring inflation, increased 0.3% in September, matching August’s gain. In the 12 months through September, it advanced 2.8%. That was the largest year-on-year (YoY) advance since April 2024 and followed a 2.7% rise in August.

8. Dollar The U.S. dollar held steady on Monday after two straight weeks of declines, as traders turned their focus to a packed week of global central bank meetings—most notably the U.S. Federal Reserve. While an interest rate cut is widely expected, a divided Federal Open Market Committee has introduced an element of unpredictability. The euro, which has remained in a relatively narrow trading band since June, was last seen at $1.1644. The yen, stabilising after a sharp slide through November, traded at 155.28 against the dollar.

9. Gold Prices Gold stood at $4,202 an ounce, after spiking as high as $4,259 on Friday, while silver was just off a life-time peak.

10. Crude Oil Prices Oil prices were also supported by the chance of lower interest rates combined with geopolitical uncertainty that could limit supplies from Russia and Venezuela. Brent added 0.2% to $63.85 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 0.2% to $60.18 per barrel.