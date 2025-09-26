Indian stock market: 10 things that changed for market overnight- Gift Nifty, Trump tariffs, US GDP to Accenture results

US GDP

The US economy grew faster than previously estimated in the second quarter. US Q2 GDP increased at an upwardly revised 3.8% annualized rate, the fastest pace since the Q3 of 2023. The economy was previously reported to have grown at a 3.3% pace in the second quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had expected GDP growth would be unrevised. US GDP contracted at a 0.6% pace in the Q1, revised slightly down from the previously reported 0.5% pace of decline.