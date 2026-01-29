Indian stock market: 10 things that changed for market overnight- Gift Nifty, US Fed policy to Tesla, Microsoft earnings

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Thursday, following mixed global market cues, and ahead of the release of the Economic Survey 2025-2026 later today.

Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended mostly higher after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged.

Meanwhile, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey 2025–2026 in Parliament today, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1.

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market ended with healthy gains amid buying across segments, supported by optimism over an India-EU free trade agreement.

The Sensex rallied 487.20 points, or 0.60%, to close at 82,344.68, while the Nifty 50 settled 167.35 points, or 0.66%, higher at 25,342.75.

“The positive market momentum over the last two days could continue, supported by positive sentiments around the India-EU FTA and the upcoming Budget, while tracking global cues and the ongoing Q3 earnings season,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mixed on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve policy. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.18%, while the Topix fell 0.57%. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.09%, and the Kosdaq rallied 2.69%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 25,364 level, a discount of nearly 86 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended mostly higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 index briefly topping the 7,000 points milestone for the first time, after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged as expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 12.19 points, or 0.02%, to 49,015.60, while the S&P 500 eased 0.57 points, or 0.01%, to 6,978.03. The Nasdaq Composite closed 40.35 points, or 0.17%, higher at 23,857.45.

Nvidia stock price rose 1.6%, Micron Technology shares rallied 6.1%, Intel share price jumped 11.04%, while Apple stock price fell 0.71%. Texas Instruments shares jumped 9.9%, while Tesla stock price declined 0.10%.

US Fed Policy The US Federal Reserve kept the interest rates unchanged as expected and gave little indication when borrowing costs might fall again. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), chaired by Jerome Powell, decided to keep the federal funds rate steady in the target range of 3.5% to 3.75%.

IIP Data India’s industrial production grew at an over two-year high pace of 7.8% in December 2025, its fastest growth in two years. The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), expanded by 3.7% in December 2024.

Tesla Q4 Results Tesla reported a 61% drop in fourth-quarter profits due to lower auto sales. Tesla Q4 profits declined to $840 million in the quarter ending December 31, from $2.1 billion a year earlier. Revenues fell 3.1% to $24.9 billion. Chief Financial officer Vaibhav Taneja said the 2026 capital spending budget would be “in excess of $20 billion,” more than double the $8.5 billion last year.

Microsoft Q2 Earnings Microsoft total sales increased 17% to $81.27 billion during the fiscal second quarter, while profit was $5.16 a share. Analysts had expected sales of $80.31 billion and per-share earnings of $3.92. The Azure cloud-computing unit posted a 38% revenue growth during the quarter when adjusting for currency fluctuations, meeting analysts’ projections.

Samsung Q4 Results Samsung Electronics said its operating profit more than tripled to a record high in the fourth quarter and forecast strong chip demand ahead. Samsung’s operating profit for the October to December period jumped to 20 trillion won ($13.98 billion) from 6.49 trillion won a year earlier. The company’s revenue rose 24% YoY to 93.8 trillion won. Operating profit at Samsung’s chip business surged 470% to a record high 16.4 trillion won, while its mobile profit declined by 10% to 1.9 trillion won.

Gold Prices Gold prices extended its record-breaking rally, edging closer to the $5,600-per-ounce level as investors sought safety amid geopolitical and economic strains. Spot gold price rose 2.1% to $5,511.79 an ounce, after hitting a record $5,591.61 earlier in the day. Spot silver price gained 1.3% to $118.061 an ounce after hitting a record high of $119.34 earlier.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices rose to four-month high after President Donald Trump warned Iran to make a nuclear deal or face military strikes. Brent crude oil gained 1.23% to $68.40 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 0.47% to $63.51.