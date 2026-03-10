Indian stock market: 10 things that changed for market overnight- Gift Nifty, US-Iran war, oil prices, Wall Street rally

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Tuesday, following a rally in global markets, after US President Donald Trump said that the US-Iran war could be nearing its end.

Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market rallied overnight as crude oil prices declined after Trump’s comments, easing inflation fears.

On Monday, the Indian stock market ended with massive losses due to a sharp selloff across sectors amid escalating US-Iran war and a steep rise in crude oil prices.

The Sensex crashed 1,352.74 points, or 1.71%, to close at 77,566.16, while the Nifty 50 settled 422.40 points, or 1.73%, lower at 24,028.05.

“Considering the prevailing scenario and scheduled weekly expiry, we maintain a cautious stance. We recommend staying selective while focusing on strict risk management until market stability returns,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday, following an overnight rally on Wall Street, after crude oil prices declined and US President Donald Trump signaled the conflict with Iran could be nearing its end. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rallied 1.66%, while the Topix gained 1.3%. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 6% and Kosdaq gained 4%. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 24,390 level, a premium of nearly 267 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended higher amid a final-hour rebound on Monday after President Donald Trump suggested that the US-Israeli war on Iran could be close to ending.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 239.25 points, or 0.50%, to 47,740.80, while the S&P 500 gained 55.97 points, or 0.83%, to 6,795.99. The Nasdaq Composite closed 308.27 points, or 1.38%, higher at 22,695.95.

Nvidia stock price rose 2.68%, AMD shares jumped 5.32%, Broadcom share price rallied 4.63%, Apple stock price gained 0.94%, Intel shares surged 4.97% and SanDisk share price spiked 11.64%.

US-Iran War US President Donald Trump said that the US-Iran war in the Middle East could be over soon. He first suggested that the campaign was nearly complete, “very complete, pretty much,” before warning hours later that American forces could escalate their attacks if Tehran attempted to disrupt global energy supplies.

Japan GDP Japan’s economy grew faster than initially estimated in the final three months of 2025. Gross domestic product (GDP) rose 1.3%, quicker than the paltry 0.2% preliminary estimate and slightly overshooting economists’ median forecast for a 1.2% growth, Reuters reported. On a QoQ basis without annualisation, Japan GDP grew 0.3%, matching the median forecast for a 0.3% expansion and compared with the initial estimate of a 0.1% rise.

Japanese Bond Yields Japanese government bonds rallied as signs of stabilisation in oil prices pared back concerns of inflation pressures on the economy. The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 3.5 basis points (bps) to 2.150%. The two-year yield decreased 0.5 bps to 1.23%, while the five-year yield fell 2 bps to 1.600%.

Oil Reserves To address the oil supply disruption triggered by the US-Iran war, energy ministers from the Group of Seven nations will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday morning, CNBC reported, quoting sources. G7 finance ministers met Monday to discuss a release of reserves but did not make a decision.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices fell after hitting their highest level in more than three years in the prior session after US President Donald Trump hinted that the war in the Middle East could end soon. Brent crude oil price declined 7.39% to $91.65 a barrel. The contract hit a session high of $119.50 on Monday. The US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures plunged 6.86% to $88.27.

Gold Rate Today Gold prices were largely steady as investors stayed on the sidelines, after comments from President Trump that the US-Iran war “is very complete”. Spot gold price eased 0.1% to $5,131.24 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery rose 0.7% to $5,141.40. Spot silver price gained 0.4% to $87.32 per ounce.

Dollar The US dollar declined on speculation that the war in the Middle East could prove limited. The dollar index fell 0.39% to 98.79. The dollar was at 157.73 yen and $1.1632 per euro. Sterling held at $1.3412 a dollar.

(With inputs from Reuters)