Indian stock market: The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Monday following weak global market cues.

Asian markets slipped, while the US stock market ended lower last week, with the Dow Jones breaking a three-week gaining streak, as US President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on many countries.

This week, investors will monitor key stock market triggers such as Delhi Election Results 2025, Q3 earnings, retail inflation data, flow of foreign funds, and other key global market cues.

On Friday, the Indian stock market benchmark indices ended lower after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a 25 bps repo rate cut.

The Sensex dropped 197.97 points, or 0.25%, to close at 77,860.19, while the Nifty 50 settled 43.40 points, or 0.18%, lower at 23,559.95.

“As the rate cut did not spring any major surprise, investors did not find anything interesting in the new RBI governor’s comments which resulted in a steady bout of profit-taking in banking, oil & gas, FMCG and power stocks. The ongoing earnings have been mixed to subdued while relentless selling of domestic shares by the FIIs have prompted investors to take maintain caution,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded lower on Monday, tracking a fall in US stocks futures, ahead of key economic data and the likelihood of more tariffs. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.3%.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 declined 0.41%, while the Topix index fell 0.41%. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.58% and the Kosdaq dipped 0.5%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a slightly higher opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 23,569 level, a discount of nearly 46 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended lower on Friday after President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs threat on many countries and weak jobs and consumer sentiment data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 444.23 points, or 0.99%, to 44,303.40, while the S&P 500 dropped 57.58 points, or 0.95%, to 6,025.99. The Nasdaq Composite closed 268.59 points, or 1.36%, lower at 19,523.40.

All three indexes were down for the week, with the Dow Jones breaking a three-week streak of gains and ending 0.54% lower. The S&P fell 0.24% while the Nasdaq was down 0.53%.

Amazon share price declined 4.05%, Apple shares dipped 2.40%, Uber stock price jumped 6.6%, Expedia shares surged 17.3%, and Elf Beauty stock tumbled 19.6%.

Delhi Election Results The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched a historic victory in the Delhi Assembly Election 2025. The saffron party defeated the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and made its comeback to power in the capital after 27 years.

The BJP won 48 seats, while the AAP secured 22 seats in the 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly.

US Nonfarm Payrolls US jobs growth slowed more than expected in January after robust gains in the prior two months. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 143,000 jobs last month after rising by an upwardly revised 307,000 in December, the most in nearly two years. The moderation in job gains followed a surge of 261,000 added jobs in November. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the establishment survey to show 170,000 jobs added.

US Unemployment Rate The household survey showed the unemployment rate at 4.0%, the lowest since May, as against expected 4.1%. It is not directly comparable to December's 4.1% rate because of the new population controls, which only apply to January and upcoming reports, meaning a break in the series

US Consumer Sentiment US consumer sentiment dropped unexpectedly in February to a seven-month low and inflation expectations rocketed. The University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers said its Consumer Sentiment Index dropped to 67.8 from January’s final reading of 71.1, which was also the consensus expectation among economists polled by Reuters.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

US Inflation Estimates US households saw inflation over the next year surging to 4.3% - the highest since November 2023 - from 3.3% last month. Over the next five years they saw inflation running at 3.3% - the highest since June 2008 - from 3.2% in January.

Trump Tariff Threat US President Donald Trump said he will introduce new 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the US, on top of existing metals duties, Reuters reported. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said he will announce the new metals tariffs on Monday and also said he will announce reciprocal tariffs on Tuesday or Wednesday, to take effect almost immediately, applying them to all countries and matching the tariff rates levied by each country.

Dollar The US dollar gained after President Donald Trump’s repeated warnings of imminent tariffs on imports.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose to 108.26. The euro dipped 0.1% to $1.0313, while the Australian dollar fell 0.2% to $0.6260. The dollar gained 0.3% on the yen to 151.82.

Gold Prices Today Gold prices firmed and hovered near a record high hit in the previous session. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,868.66, after hitting a record high of $2,886.62 on Friday. US gold futures gained 0.2% to $2,894.00.

(With inputs from Reuters)