Indian equities navigated a paradoxical 2025, remaining historically stoic despite the lingering shadow of late-2024 corrections and the pressure of US tariffs. With a maximum drawdown—the peak-to-trough decline within the year—of just 9% and a year-end return of 8%, 2025 stands as a year of relative calm.
The stoic Sensex won again in 2025 —a rare period of calm amid tariff, geopolitical storm
Summary2025 mirrored history as the Sensex overcame a 9% drawdown to finish up 8%. While domestic inflows anchor the market, is this a permanent shift or a temporary truce?
