Indian stock market: 5 key things that changed for market over the weekend - Gifty Nifty to S&P 500 ends at record
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading at a premium of 0.27% around 60.50 points at 22,511.00 level, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Saturday tracking positive global market cues.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started