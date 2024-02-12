Indian stock market: 5 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, oil prices to FPI outflows
Gift Nifty was trading around 21,94 level, as compared with Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,849, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices are expected to open higher on Monday amid mixed global market cues.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message