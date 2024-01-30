Indian stock market: 5 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty to S&P 500 at record closing high
Indian stock market: Asian markets were trading higher, while the US stocks ended with strong gains overnight, with the S&P 500 index seeing record closing high.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Tuesday, extending gains from previous session’s sharp rally, amid positive global market cues.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started