Indian stock market: The domestic equity market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Thursday amid mixed global market cues.

Asian markets traded on a cautious note ahead of key economic data from China, while US stock futures gained.

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market ended the first trading of 2025 with decent gains led by select index heavyweights.

The Sensex rallied 368.40 points, or 0.47%, to close at 78,507.41, while the Nifty 50 settled 98.10 points, or 0.41%, higher at 23,742.90.

“The market started on a positive note on the first day of 2025. The recovery was broad-based, while the sustainability of the trend will depend on the earnings growth in Q3, where the expectation is positive on a QoQ basis. An uptick in core sector data and prospect of ramp-up in capex spending by the government in the remaining part of the fiscal aided sectors like capital goods, industrials, auto, and power,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded on a cautious note ahead of China’s PMI data. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.17% at open. Markets in Japan will remain closed on Thursday and Friday.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 23,840 level, a discount of nearly 60 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market was closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, in observance of the New Year celebrations.

US stock futures traded higher. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2%, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%. Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.3%.

GST Collection The Union and state governments collected gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue of ₹1.76 lakh crore in December, the lowest in three months, but showing an improvement of 7.3% from a year ago, official data showed. After adjusting for tax refunds, GST revenue collection stood at ₹1.54 lakh crore, showing annual growth of 3.3%

Gold Prices Gold kicked off the New Year on a positive note as market participants waited for more clues on the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook and President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff policies. Spot gold was steady at $2,625.48 per ounce, while US gold futures fell 0.1% to $2,639.60.

Oil Prices Crude oil prices traded higher after an industry report signaled US crude stockpiles continued to shrink. Brent crude oil rose 0.50% to $75.01 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 0.56% to $72.12.

(With inputs from Reuters)