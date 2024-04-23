Indian stock market: The domestic equity market indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, are expected to open higher following positive global market cues amid improved sentiment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market ended with gains overnight led by technology and banking stocks.

Investors will watch out for key macroeconomic data and corporate earnings for further stock market triggers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Monday, the Indian stock market indices extended gains for the second consecutive session tracking positive global cues amid easing concerns over geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The Sensex rallied 560.29 points, or 0.77%, to close at 73,648.62, while the Nifty 50 settled 189.40 points, or 0.86%, higher at 22,336.40.

“The buoyancy in equity markets continued due to strong global cues as buying was seen across the board on the back of risk-on sentiment. Although geopolitical tension in West Asia last week plundered global assets, the absence of any fresh eruption of conflict between Israel and Iran also soothed the market sentiment, which triggered massive buying for the second straight session. The sharp fall in crude oil prices, currency and gold also resulted in a boost for equity assets," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are key domestic and global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday following overnight gain on Wall Street. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.8%, while the Topix rose 0.66%. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.2%, and the Kosdaq rose 0.62%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a weak opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,415 level, a premium of nearly 55 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street The US stock market ended higher on Monday led by gains in technology and banking stocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The S&P 500 rose 43.37 points, or 0.87%, to 5,010.60, while the Nasdaq Composite rallied 169.30 points, or 1.11%, to 15,451.31. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 253.58 points, or 0.67%, higher at 38,239.98.

Among stocks, Alphabet, Amazon.com and Apple share price gained between 0.5% and 1.5%, while Nvidia share price surged 4.4% to rebound from a 10% drop in the previous session.

Tesla shares declined 3.4% and Cardinal Health shares dropped 5%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Japan PMI Japan’s factory activity contracted but approached the break-even point in April. The au Jibun Bank flash Japan manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 49.9 in April from 48.2 in March, Reuters reported.

Yen at 34-year low The US dollar rose to a fresh 34-year peak against the yen. The dollar rose to 154.85 yen versus the Japanese currency, its highest since mid-1990. It was last up 0.1% at 154.82 yen.

The yen hit fresh lows ahead of the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) policy meeting on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Q4 Results Reliance Industries reported a net profit of ₹21,243 crore for the quarter ended March 2024, a rise of 0.1% over the corresponding period of last fiscal. Gross revenue in Q4FY24 increased 10.8% to ₹2.65 lakh crore YoY led by double-digit growth in oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business. EBITDA rose 14.3% YoY to ₹47,150 crore and margin expanded by 50 bps to 17.8%.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!