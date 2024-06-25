Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Nvidia share price to India CAD
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,570 level, a premium of nearly 15 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a muted start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open flat on Tuesday amid mixed global market cues.
