Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices are expected to open high on Tuesday in a holiday truncated week, tracking gains in Asian peers amid positive global market cues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian markets traded higher while investors await interest rate decision from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) as it holds its first monetary policy of the year. The US stock market also ended with gains overnight led by technology stocks.

Markets are likely to witness stock specific actions as investors react to corporate earnings for the December quarter. Markets will also be influenced by the interest rate decisions of the BoJ and European Central Bank (ECB), along with US GDP data.

On January 20, the domestic equity markets ended the special trading session of Saturday lower dragged by selling in index heavyweights as investors reacted to Q3 results.

The Sensex declined 259.58 points, or 0.36%, to end at 71,423.65, while the Nifty 50 closed 50.60 points, or 0.23%, lower at 21,571.80. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is a holiday truncated week as markets were closed on Monday on account of pran pratishtha of Ram temple in Ayodhya, and will remain closed on Friday for the Republic day holiday.

“Traders should stay light as earnings season would get in full swing leading to stock specific action largely. Moreover, the interest rate decision of BoJ and ECB is due this week along with US GDP and PMI data which would have an influence on the global rate cut trajectory," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mostly higher tracking overnight gains on Wall Street and ahead of the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy outcome.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index gained 0.66% to hit a fresh 33-year peak, while Topix rose 0.72%. South Korea’s Kospi was 0.3% higher, while Kosdaq eased 0.2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a higher opening. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gift Nifty Gift Nifty was trading around 21,744 level, as compared with Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,620, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian stock market indices.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

Wall Street The US stock market indices ended higher on Monday with the S&P 500 posting a second straight record high close led by a rally in tech stocks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 138.01 points, or 0.36%, to 38,001.81, while the S&P 500 rose 10.62 points, or 0.22%, to 4,850.43. The Nasdaq Composite ended 49.32 points, or 0.32%, higher at 15,360.29.

Among stocks, Nvidia shares gained 0.3% to a fresh record. Archer-Daniels-Midland share price plunged 24.2%, while Gilead declined 10.2%.

Investors await upcoming corporate reports this week from big companies like Netflix, Tesla, Intel and Johnson & Johnson, for further clues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

China pledges to take forceful measures China will take more forceful and effective measures to support market confidence, Reuters reported quoting state media CCTV.

“China will consolidate and strengthen the upward trend of the economic recovery and promote the stable and healthy development of the capital market," CCTV reported, citing the cabinet meeting held on Monday, chaired by Premier Li Qiang. China will also increase mid and long-term capital into the market and strengthen the “internal stability" of the market, state media added.

China keeps lending rates steady The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) kept benchmark lending rates unchanged at their monthly fixing on Monday. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.45%, and the five-year LPR was unchanged at 4.20%.

Oil prices rally Crude oil prices gained about 2% amid concerns over global energy supplies after a Ukrainian drone strike on Russia’s Novatek fuel terminal and worries over US crude production due to extreme cold weather.

Brent March crude futures settled at $80.06 a barrel, up $1.50, or 1.9%. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures contract (WTI) for March delivery rallied 2.42% to $75.19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!