Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, rise in US bond yields to oil prices
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 22,375 level, a discount of nearly 20 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a tepid start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open flat on Thursday tracking mixed cues from global peers.
