Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, S&P’s record close to oil prices
Indian stock market: Markets will closely monitor the RBI’s commentary on any hints regarding potential rate cuts and improvements in liquidity.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to remain volatile on Thursday ahead of the announcement of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy and amid mixed global market cues.
