Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty to Hindenburg report on Sebi Chief

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,370 level, a discount of nearly 30 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

Livemint, Written By Ankit Gohel
Published12 Aug 2024, 07:13 AM IST
Trade Now
Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty to Hindenburg report on Sebi Chief
Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty to Hindenburg report on Sebi Chief(Photo: Bloomberg)

Indian stock market: The domestic equity market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a weak note Monday amid cautious investor sentiment after the latest Hindenburg report, and ahead of key domestic inflation data today amid mixed global market cues.

Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended higher in the previous session

Indian stock market may remain volatile on Monday due to the new allegations by Hindenburg Research against Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch in its latest salvo in the Adani Group controversy.

Also Read | Mint Explainer: Hindenburg’s latest salvo against the Sebi chief

Analysts expect there may be a knee-jerk reaction in the stock market today, but do not expect any major selling wave in either Adani Group stocks or overall market due to the latest Hindenburg report as they believe the allegations were ‘without conclusive evidence and just to create noise in the market.’

On Friday, the India stock market benchmark indices ended over a percent higher each led by a rally in index heavyweights amid supportive global cues after new data eased fears of a brewing US recession.

The Sensex jumped 819.69 points, or 1.04%, to close at 79,705.91, while the Nifty 50 settled 250.50 points, or 1.04%, higher at 24,367.50.

“I do not expect too much impact on the stock market due to the latest Hindenburg report. There may be an initial reaction, but buying will eventually come up in the market. Adani Group stocks will also have no major negative impact of these latest developments. The shares of Adani group companies may fall in the beginning, but will recover,” said Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Group Chairman of Inditrade Capital.

Also Read | Week Ahead: Q1 Results, India’s CPI data among key market triggers this week

This week, investors will watch out for the latest developments in the Adani-Hindenburg saga, the next set of Q1 results, China’s interest rates and economic activity data, India’s IIP and CPI inflation data, upcoming IPOs, global geopolitical developments and other key triggers that will impact the stock market.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets

Asian markets traded mixed on Monday ahead of key economic data in the region this week. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2%.

Japan markets were closed for a holiday. Nikkei futures traded at 35,370 compared to a cash close of 35,025. South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.20% at open, while the Kosdaq rose 1.42%.

Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures indicated a slightly lower opening.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — August 12

Gift Nifty Today

Gift Nifty was trading around 24,370 level, a discount of nearly 30 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street

US stock market ended higher on Friday, recovering most of its losses from the market rout earlier in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 51.05 points, or 0.13%, to 39,497.54, while the S&P 500 rose 0.47% to 5,344.16. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.51% higher at 16,745.30.

For the week, the Dow and the Nasdaq declined 0.6% and 0.18%, respectively.

Also Read | Wall Street week ahead: Investors’ attention on PPI, CPI inflation numbers

Hindenburg Report

US-based short seller Hindenburg Research, in its latest investigative report, has alleged that SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch had a stake in obscure offshore entities used in Adani’s ‘money siphoning scandal’.

While Adani Group has dismissed the allegations, terming them as “malicious”, “mischievous”, and “manipulative”, Sebi chairperson and her husband Dhaval Buch also termed the Hindenburg report as ‘baseless’, ‘devoid of any truth’ and an attempted ‘character assassination’.

Also Read | Sebi says all but one Adani Group probes completed

Oil Prices

Crude oil prices were little changed on Monday, holding on to most of last week’s more than 3% gains.

Brent crude futures fell 0.09% to $79.59 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 0.03% to $76.86.

Currencies

The yen was a tad softer against the US dollar, pulling further off the seven-month high it touched last week. The dollar traded at 146.87 yen, up 0.2% from late US levels on Friday. The euro stood at $1.0918 and the dollar index was flat at 103.18.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
37 min

1 of 7Read Full Story
160%

2 of 7Read Full Story
40.5%

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹918 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
74%

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹13,019.67 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹13,431 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:12 Aug 2024, 07:13 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsIndian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty to Hindenburg report on Sebi Chief

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

332.60
03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
9.9 (3.07%)

Tata Steel

151.80
03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
1.3 (0.86%)

Bharat Electronics

301.95
03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
3.65 (1.22%)

Tata Power

417.80
03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
-0.2 (-0.05%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

NBCC India

184.70
03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
15.8 (9.35%)

Godfrey Phillips India

4,444.55
03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
315.9 (7.65%)

Jubilant Ingrevia

708.55
03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
50.1 (7.61%)

Affle India

1,596.75
03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
110.5 (7.43%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,544.000.00
    Chennai
    71,753.000.00
    Delhi
    71,405.000.00
    Kolkata
    71,126.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue