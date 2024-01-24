Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty to S&P’s third record high close
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 21,270 level, as compared with Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,202, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a cautious note Wednesday after a sharp slump in the previous session and amid mixed global market cues.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started