Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a cautious note Wednesday after a sharp slump in the previous session and amid mixed global market cues.

Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market ended mixed overnight as investors looked out for key economic data and corporate earnings.

On January 23, the domestic equity benchmark indices suffered steep losses on an across-the-board sell-off amid mixed global cues.

The Sensex plunged 1,053.10 points, or 1.47%, to end at 70,370.55, while the Nifty 50 closed 333.00 points, or 1.54%, lower at 21,238.80.

"This week is a truncated week with just three trading days. Given weak global cues and mixed set of earnings released so far, the market is likely to consolidate and may drop a little further till the next set of fresh positive triggers," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded lower on Wednesday tracking mixed trends on Wall Street overnight and as investors gauged key economic data from Japan.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.26%, while the Topix declined 0.15%. South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.43% and Kosdaq dipped 1.35%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures indicated a stronger open.

Gift Nifty Gift Nifty was trading around 21,270 level, as compared with Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,202, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

The US stock market ended mixed on Tuesday with the S&P 500 rising to a record high close for the third straight session. Investors digested a mixed bag of early quarterly results and awaited a slew of additional reports from Tesla and other companies later this week.

The S&P 500 rose 0.29% to end at 4,864.59, while the Nasdaq gained 0.43% to 15,425.94. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.25% lower at 37,905.45.

Netflix beat Wall Street subscriber estimates, as the company added 13.1 million subscribers in the December quarter, its largest-ever fourth-quarter subscriber growth, exceeding projected gains of 8.97 million. The total number of subscribers was 260 million. Netflix shares were up 8.3% in after-hours trading. Netflix stock rallied 65% during 2023.

Netflix reported per-share earnings of $2.11, missing consensus estimates of $2.22 per share. Its Q4 revenue rose to $8.8 billion, topping forecasts and the company’s own guidance of $8.7 billion in the quarter.

Verizon Communications shares rallied 6.7% after forecasting a strong annual profit and posting its highest quarterly subscriber additions in nearly two years.

Procter & Gamble topped second-quarter profit expectations. Procter & Gamble share price jumped 4.2%.

3M forecasted dour annual earnings, while Johnson & Johnson reported quarterly results just above expectations. D.R. Horton missed estimates for first-quarter profit.

Japan' trade balance in December flipped to a surplus of 62.1 billion yen ($419 million) from a revised deficit of 780.4 billion yen in the previous month as exports saw a strong pickup with shipments to the US increasing by 20%.

Exports rose 9.8% in December from a year earlier, the biggest jump in a year and reversing from a 0.2% dip in the previous month. Imports dropped 6.8%.

Japan’s PMI data Japan’s factory activity shrank for the eight consecutive month in January amid weak demand. The au Jibun Bank flash Japan manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) was little changed at 48.0 in January from a final 47.9 in December. The au Jibun Bank flash services PMI increased to 52.7 in January from a final 51.5 in December, Reuters reported.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

