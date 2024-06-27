Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, upbeat US dollar, yields to weak yen
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,800 level, a discount of nearly 70 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Thursday tracking weakness in Asian peers.
