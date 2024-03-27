Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US consumer confidence to oil prices
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,050 level, a discount of nearly 40 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a weak start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a muted note Wednesday tracking mixed cues from global peers.
