Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US Fed to oil prices
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,620 level, a premium of nearly 20 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The Indian equity market is expected to open on a cautious note Wednesday amid mixed global market cues.
