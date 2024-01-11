Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US megacap stocks to bitcoin ETF nod
Indian stock market: Asian markets traded higher, while the US stocks ended higher overnight led by communications stocks and megacaps. Investors will now focus on the inflation data in the US and India which could help determine the monetary policy path for the central banks.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices are expected to open on a flat note Thursday amid positive global cues. Investors await the release of Q3 results from major IT companies later today, marking the beginning of the earnings season for the third quarter of FY24.
