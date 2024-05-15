Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US PPI inflation to Nasdaq at high
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a positive start for the Indian benchmark index. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,370.50 level, a premium of 58.5 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Share market today: The domestic market benchmark indices Sensex and the Nifty 50, are expected to open in green on Wednesday amid positive global cues.
