Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US treasury yields to oil prices
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,845 level, a premium of around 95 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to extend gains and open higher on Tuesday following a positive momentum in Asian peers.
