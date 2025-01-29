Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight- Gift Nifty, Wall Street rally to Nvidia share price

Indian stock market: The domestic equity market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Wednesday following a rally in global equities.

Asian markets gained, while the US stock market ended higher overnight amid a rebound rally led by technology stocks.

The US Federal Reserve will announce its first monetary policy for 2025 on Wednesday. The meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) commenced Tuesday. The US Fed is widely expected to keep the interest rates unchanged in its first interest-rate decision of the year.

On Tuesday, the domestic equity market witnessed a recovery rally after a two-day losing run, with the benchmark indices closing with decent gains.

The Sensex rallied 535.24 points, or 0.71%, to close at 75,901.41, while the Nifty 50 settled 128.10 points, or 0.56%, higher at 22,957.25.

“Markets witnessed a relief rally after the recent weakness, but undertone remained bearish as most of the sectors ended in red which pulled down benchmark indices from the day's high levels. Investors remain cautious due to growing global uncertainty and disappointing domestic economic indicators. However, optimism in banking, auto and realty aided sentiment even as worries over Trump’s trade policies and fading chances of any rate cut in next month’s credit policy weighed,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded higher Wednesday tracking overnight rebound on Wall Street, while several markets in the region were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.62%, while the Topix rose 0.39%.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 23,028 level, a premium of nearly 50 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended higher on Tuesday led by a recovery in technology shares from sharp losses in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 136.77 points, or 0.31%, to 44,850.35, while the S&P 500 rallied 55.42 points, or 0.92%, to 6,067.70. The Nasdaq Composite closed 391.75 points, or 2.03%, higher at 19,733.59.

Nvidia share price jumped 8.9%, Apple shares gained 3.7%, while Microsoft stock price rose 2.9%. Royal Caribbean shares rallied 12%, Boeing stock advanced 1.5%, and General Motors share price dropped 8.9%.

US CB Consumer Confidence US consumer confidence weakened for a second straight month in January amid renewed concerns about the labor market and inflation. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index fell to 104.1 this month from an upwardly revised 109.5 in December. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index rising to 105.6 from the previously reported 104.7.

US Capital Goods Orders New orders for key US-manufactured capital goods increased more than expected in December. Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 0.5% after an upwardly revised 0.9% gain in November, the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast these so-called core capital goods orders climbing 0.3% after a previously reported 0.4% rise in November.

Dollar The US dollar advanced against the yen amid fresh tariff threats from the Trump administration. The dollar rose 0.6% to 155.52 against the Japanese yen, on course to snap three straight sessions of losses. The euro fell 0.55% at $1.0433, while Sterling weakened 0.45% to $1.24.

(With inputs from Reuters)