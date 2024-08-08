Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight- Gift Nifty, Wall Street sell-off to Treasury yields

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 24,175 level, a discount of nearly 200 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-down start for the Indian stock market indices.

Livemint, Written By Ankit Gohel
Published8 Aug 2024, 07:20 AM IST
Trade Now
Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Wall Street sell-off to Treasury yields
Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Wall Street sell-off to Treasury yields(Photo: AFP)

Indian stock market: The domestic equity market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Thursday ahead of the announcement of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy later today, tracking weakness in global markets.

Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market ended with major losses overnight as technology stocks dragged.

The RBI is expected to hold repo rates steady at 6.5% for a ninth straight meeting. However, all eyes will be on RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ outlook on India’s inflation and GDP growth.

Also Read | RBI Monetary Policy Live: RBI likely to keep repo rate unchanged

On Wednesday, the Indian stock market witnessed a decent recovery with both the frontline indices ending over a percent higher, snapping their three-day losing streak, supported by positive global cues.

The Sensex surged 874.94 points, or 1.11%, to close at 79,468.01, while the Nifty 50 settled 304.95 points, or 1.27%, higher at 24,297.50.

“Global factors & headwinds are likely to persist which could continue to impact Indian markets over the next few days. Nifty saw a relief rally, but volatility cannot be ruled out. All eyes will be on RBI policy outcome today where the committee is expected to maintain the interest rate. Hence, interest-sensitive sectors and stocks would be in focus,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets

Asian markets traded lower on Thursday tracking overnight losses on Wall Street.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.7%, while the Topix declined over 1%. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.2%, and the Kosdaq fell 1%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.

Also Read | Stocks turns lower in choppy trade, yen slumps after BOJ talks down rate hikes

Gift Nifty Today

Gift Nifty was trading around 24,175 level, a discount of nearly 200 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-down start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street

US stock market ended lower on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq falling 1%, dragged by selling in technology shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 234.21 points, or 0.6%, to 38,763.45, while the S&P 500 fell 40.53 points, or 0.77%, to 5,199.5. The Nasdaq Composite ended 171.05 points, or 1.05%, lower at 16,195.81.

Nvidia shares dropped 5.08%, while Advanced Micro Devices share price declined 1.16%. Walt Disney stock price fell 4.5%, Super Micro Computer stock plunged 20.1% and Dell Technologies shares dropped 4.9%.

Also Read | What market upheaval? Companies are selling debt just fine

US Treasury Yields

US government bond yields rose after soft demand for the Treasury Department’s $42-billion sale of 10-year notes.

The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes rose 7 basis points (bps) to 3.958%, while the 30-year bond yield rose 8.1 bps to 4.2579%. The two-year note yield fell 0.2 bps to 3.9827%.

Dollar

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, gained 0.2% at 103.19. Against the yen, the dollar strengthened 2.22% to 147.51.

Also Read | A retreat of bears lifted stocks. Is that enough?

Oil Prices

Crude oil prices traded higher, with the benchmark Brent oil rising above $78 a barrel.

Brent crude oil gained 0.27% to $78.54 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 0.41% to $75.54.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
1.68 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
12,500

2 of 7Read Full Story
$210 B

3 of 7Read Full Story
5%

4 of 7Read Full Story
4.8%

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹500 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹2 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 07:20 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsIndian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight- Gift Nifty, Wall Street sell-off to Treasury yields

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

328.95
03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
22.75 (7.43%)

Tata Steel

153.85
03:43 PM | 7 AUG 2024
3.6 (2.4%)

Tata Power

430.25
03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
-6.55 (-1.5%)

Bharat Electronics

300.25
03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
12.95 (4.51%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Sterlite Technologies

143.95
03:55 PM | 7 AUG 2024
11.95 (9.05%)

Ramkrishna Forgings

931.80
03:45 PM | 7 AUG 2024
71.15 (8.27%)

Oil India

617.95
03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
46.65 (8.17%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

328.95
03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
22.75 (7.43%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,289.000.00
    Chennai
    71,257.000.00
    Delhi
    70,704.000.00
    Kolkata
    70,842.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue