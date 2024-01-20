Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight - S&P 500 at record to US consumer sentiment
Indian stock market: Global market cues remain positive as the US stock indices Dow Jones and S&P 500 hit record highs overnight lifted by a rally in technology stocks. Speculation that the US Federal Reserve will start cutting rates this year also helped gains in the market.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Saturday tracking overnight gains on Wall Street amid improved investor sentiment.
