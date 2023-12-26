Indian stock market: 6 things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, dip in US dollar to RBI MPC minutes
Indian stock market: Analysts expect the market to remain range bound with stock specific action this week ahead of the year end. However, the underlying tone of the market remains positive on rising bets on the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates early next.
Indian stock market: The Indian equity market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a positive note Tuesday following mixed global market cues amid prevailing optimism of deep interest rate cuts next year.
