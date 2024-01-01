Indian stock market: 6 things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, FPI buying to China’s factory activity
Indian stock market: The Indian stock market may see a thin trade as Asian markets are closed today. The US and most European markets will also remain closed today.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Monday, January 1, the first trading day of 2024, following a muted trend in global markets. Most of the stock markets around the world are shut today on New Year’s Day.
