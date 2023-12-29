Indian stock market: 6 things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, cooling oil prices to US jobless claims
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 21,950 level as compared to Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,930, indicating a positive start for the Indian benchmark equity indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity market indices are expected to open flat with a positive bias on Friday, the last trading day of 2023, amid mixed global cues.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message