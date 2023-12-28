Indian stock market: 6 things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, drop in oil prices to rally in gold rate
Indian stock market: The Asian markets traded mostly higher, while the US stocks closed in the green overnight as investor sentiment remained upbeat.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to extend gains and open higher on Thursday amid positive global cues.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message