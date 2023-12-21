Indian stock market: 6 things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Wall Street sell off to a steady dollar
Indian stock market: The Asian markets traded in the red, while the US stocks declined overnight, halting the recent rally witnessed amid optimism over easing monetary policies.
Indian stock market: The Indian benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to open lower on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, amid weak global cues.
