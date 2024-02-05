Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices are expected to open on a tepid note Monday tracking mixed global market cues.

Asian markets traded lower while the US stock indices rallied last week on the back of solid Q3 results from Meta Platforms and Amazon.com.

However, strong US employment data lowered the likelihood that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates any time soon, triggering a selloff in Treasuries and a spike in US bond yields and dollar.

Investors will now eye several stock market triggers this month month including the ongoing Q3 results, the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), foreign capital inflow, along with other domestic and global market cues.

On Friday, the Indian stock market indices ended with substantial gains propelled by robust buying in energy and IT heavyweights.

The Sensex jumped 440.33 points, or 0.61% to close at 72,085.63, while the Nifty 50 settled 156.35 points, or 0.72%, higher at 21,853.80.

“With the US Fed and Interim Budget now behind, all eyes will be on the RBI’s policy meeting this week. We expect the Central Bank to maintain its status quo. Overall we expect the market to remain in positive territory as sentiments remain high amid commendable delivery on budget," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are key domestic and global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets

Asia markets traded mixed ahead of key economic data and monetary policy decisions from central banks, including from the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday and the Reserve Bank of India on Thursday.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.66% and the Topix added 0.51%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 1.06%, while the Kosdaq dropped 0.8%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures also indicated a negative opening.

Gift Nifty

Gift Nifty was trading around 21,909 level, as compared with Nifty futures’ previous close of 21,959, indicating a weak start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street

The US stock market ended higher on Friday with the S&P 500 registering an all-time closing high led by strong earnings and higher than expected January employment report. All three major US stock indexes notched their fourth consecutive weekly gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.35% to 38,654.42, while S&P 500 rallied 1.07% to end the session at 4,958.61. The Nasdaq jumped 1.74% to end close at 15,628.95.

Among stocks, Meta Platforms shares surged 20.3% to a record high and Amazon stock price rallied 7.9%.

Cigna shares rose 5.4%, while Microchip Technology declined 1.6%. Skechers U.S.A shares were down 10.3% and Chevron Corp share price gained 2.9%.

On track to cut interest rates three times this year: Powell

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank remains on track to cut interest rates three times this year, a move that’s expected to begin as early as May.

In an interview to the CBS news program “60 Minutes", Powell also said that the Fed can be ‘prudent’ in deciding when to cut its benchmark interest rate, with a strong economy allowing central bankers time to build confidence inflation will continue falling.

US Nonfarm payrolls

US nonfarm payrolls increased by 353,000 jobs in January, the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said, almost double the 180,000 forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

Dollar surges, yields jump

The US dollar index surged while the Treasury yields jumped on Friday after a blowout US jobs report highlighted a strong economy, dashing expectations of a near-term interest rate cut.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield shot above 4% and the dollar index gained 0.89% to 103.96. The dollar index reached 104.04, the highest since December 12. The yield on 10-year US Treasury notes was up 5.20 bps, last at 4.083%, while the two-year Treasury yield was up 6.9 bps, last at 4.439%.

Japan’s January service activity

Japan’s January service activity expanded at the strongest pace since September, a business survey showed on Monday, Reuters reported. The final au Jibun Bank Service purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose to 53.1 in January from 51.5 in December, marking the 17th consecutive month of growth.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

