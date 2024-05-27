Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty, Nasdaq at record high to oil prices
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around the 23,030 level, a premium of nearly 15 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat-to-positive positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Monday led by positive global market cues.
