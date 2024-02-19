Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market over weekend - Gift Nifty to rise in US producer price index
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 22,164 level, a premium of more than 60 points from Nifty futures’ Friday close, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices are expected to open higher amid cautiousness tracking mixed cues from global market peers.
