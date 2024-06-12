Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Apple shares to US Fed meet
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,310 level, indicating a flat start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open flat on Wednesday tracking mixed cues from peers, ahead of India and US inflation data and the US Federal Reserve interest rate decision.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started