Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Asian markets to oil prices
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 23,522 level, a premium of nearly 20 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity market is expected to open flat Thursday tracking mixed cues from Asian peers.
