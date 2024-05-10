Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, BoE policy to US jobless claims
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 22,155 level, a premium of nearly 80 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Friday tracking a positive momentum in the global peers.
