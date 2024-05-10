Indian stock market: The domestic equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Friday tracking a positive momentum in the global peers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market closed in the green overnight amid renewed hopes of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve after weak employment data.

On Thursday, the Indian stock market headline indices witnessed fifth straight day of sell-off and closed sharply lower, with the Nifty 50 slipping below the 22,000 level.

The Sensex tanked 1,062.22 points, or 1.45%, to end at 72,404.17, while the Nifty 50 settled 345.00 points, or 1.55%, lower at 21,957.50.

"Continued FIIs selling and fear of not so favorable election outcome have dented market sentiments. With voter turnout ratio (65.68%) slightly lower than 2019 for the same seats (except Assam), investors have turned nervous about BJP's expected seat count. We expect this volatility to continue in the near term in the absence of any major positive trigger. Now till Nifty holds below 22,000 zones, weakness could be seen towards 21,700," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded higher on Friday tracking overnight gains on Wall Street amid renewed rate cut hopes.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rallied 1.52%, while the Topix gained 1.22%. South Korea’s Kospi surged 1% and the Kosdaq rose 0.97%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a stronger opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 22,155 level, a premium of nearly 80 points from the Nifty futures' previous close, indicating a gap-up start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street The US stock market ended higher on Thursday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average extending gains for the seventh straight daily, after weekly jobless claims data raised hopes for interest-rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 331.37 points, or 0.85%, to 39,387.76, while the S&P 500 gained 26.41 points, or 0.51%, to 5,214.08 points. The Nasdaq Composite ended 43.51 points, or 0.27%, higher at 16,346.27.

Tech megacap stocks, Apple, Amazon.com and Meta Platforms rose between 0.6% and 1% amid fall in Treasury yields.

Equinix shares surged 11.5%, while Arm Holdings shares declined 2.3% and Nvidia share price fell 1.8%. Roblox slumped 22.1% and Robinhood Markets shares dropped 3.1%. Spirit Airlines stock price jumped 12.9%.

Bank of England Policy The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-2 to keep rates at a 16-year high of 5.25% after Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden joined Swati Dhingra in voting for a cut to 5%. Economists polled by Reuters had mostly expected another 8-1 split to keep rates on hold.

US Jobless Claims The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 22,000 to a seasonally adjusted 231,000 for the week ended May 4, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 215,000 claims in the latest week

Oil Prices Crude oil prices traded higher on the signs of an improving Chinese economy.

Brent futures rose 0.38% to $84.20 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude grew 0.47% to $79.63.

Dollar The dollar weakened against most currencies after economic data showed more signs of softening in the US labor market, Reuters reported. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.22% at 105.28.

