Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, US Fed to China’s loan prime rates
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around the 21,910 level, a premium of nearly 22 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a mildly positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity indices are expected to open on a cautious note Wednesday and may see a bounce back from a sharp slide in the previous session, amid positive global market cues.
