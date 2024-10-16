Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, chip stocks selloff to oil prices

  • Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around 25,045 level, a discount of nearly 80 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

Livemint, Written By Ankit Gohel
Published16 Oct 2024, 07:06 AM IST
Trade Now
Indian stock market: Asian markets declined, while the US stock market ended lower overnight amid heavy selloff in chip stocks and energy sector stocks.
Indian stock market: Asian markets declined, while the US stock market ended lower overnight amid heavy selloff in chip stocks and energy sector stocks.(Photo: AP)

Indian stock market: The domestic equity market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Wednesday following weakness in global markets.

Asian markets declined, while the US stock market ended lower overnight amid heavy selloff in chip stocks and energy sector stocks.

Investors will now focus on the key US retail sales data for September, industrial production figures and weekly jobless claims data, all due on Thursday. Traders see a 97.2% chance of a 25 basis point cut in November and a 2.8% probability of a pause by the US Federal Reserve.

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market indices ended lower dragged by losses in index heavyweights.

The Sensex declined 152.93 points, or 0.19%, to close at 81,820.12, while the Nifty 50 settled 70.60 points, or 0.28%, lower at 25,057.35.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 16

“Markets continue to remain volatile as key indices ended in red after Monday's upsurge, as fear of global economic uncertainty continues to weigh amid the ongoing West Asia conflict and the sharp drop in crude oil prices which is indicating demand slowdown. Another factor for the sluggishness could be investors' focus in the primary market as investors, including domestic and foreign, must be eyeing the ongoing Hyundai Motor India IPO,” said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets

Asian markets traded lower tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, with Japan’s Nikkei leading the decline.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 1.85%, while the Topix fell 1.13%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 1.22% and the Kosdaq fell 0.93%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.

Also Read | Stock market today: 5 stocks to buy on Wednesday — October 16

Gift Nifty Today

Gift Nifty was trading around 25,045 level, a discount of nearly 80 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street

US stock market indices ended lower on Tuesday, with the technology-heavy Nasdaq falling 1% as chip stocks tumbled, while the energy sector fell 3%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 324.80 points, or 0.75%, to 42,740.42, while the S&P 500 dropped 44.59 points, or 0.76%, to 5,815.26. The Nasdaq Composite ended 187.10 points, or 1.01%, lower at 18,315.59.

Nvidia stock price fell 4.7%, wiping out about $158 billion from its market cap, while Apple shares gained 1.1%. AMD, Intel, Arm, Broadcom and Micron, fell between 3.2% and 5%.

UnitedHealth shares slumped 8%, while ASML’s US-listed shares tumbled 16%. Bank of America share price rose 0.5%, while Charles Schwab shares rallied 6% and Citigroup stock price plunged 5%. Walgreens Boots Alliance shares surged 15.8%.

Also Read | SEBI increases position limits for trading members in index F&O contracts

US Federal Reserve

US Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said the central bank remains on track for more rate cuts this year as long as data meets expectations, Reuters reported. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he pencilled in just one more 25 bp rate reduction this year when he updated his projections for last month’s US central bank meeting.

Japan Core Machinery Orders

Japan’s core machinery orders fell 1.9% in August from the previous month, down for two straight months. That compared with a 0.1% decline expected by economists in a Reuters poll. On a year-on-year basis, core orders fell 3.4%, versus a forecast for 3.6% growth.

Also Read | MNC titans: Are their premium valuations justified?

Oil Prices

Crude oil prices traded higher after slumping by more than 4% on Tuesday.

Brent crude oil rose 0.35% to $74.51 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 0.41% to $70.87.

Gold Prices

Gold prices were steady ahead of key US economic data. Spot gold was flat at $2,660.36 per ounce, while US gold futures fell 0.1% to $2,676.50.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 07:06 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsIndian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, chip stocks selloff to oil prices

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

155.65
03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
-2.65 (-1.67%)

Tata Power share price

463.50
03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
1.15 (0.25%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

167.85
03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
2.45 (1.48%)

Federal Bank share price

198.55
03:48 PM | 15 OCT 2024
1.55 (0.79%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Godrej Industries share price

1,045.25
03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
-56.15 (-5.1%)

Oil India share price

559.30
03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
-26.8 (-4.57%)

HDFC Life Insurance Company share price

714.40
03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
-26.25 (-3.54%)

National Aluminium Company share price

218.85
03:52 PM | 15 OCT 2024
-7.65 (-3.38%)
More from Top Losers

Five Star Business Finance share price

894.45
03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
70.65 (8.58%)

Aegis Logis share price

727.80
03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
51.15 (7.56%)

Sunteck Realty share price

595.85
03:50 PM | 15 OCT 2024
41.75 (7.53%)

FDC share price

568.70
03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
35.15 (6.59%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,625.000.00
    Chennai
    77,631.000.00
    Delhi
    77,783.000.00
    Kolkata
    77,635.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.