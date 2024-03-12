Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, crude oil to Bitcoin price rally
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty was trading around the 22,445 level, a premium of nearly 30 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity market is expected to open higher amid cautiousness on Tuesday tracking mixed global market cues.
