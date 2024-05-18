Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Dow Jones above 40,000 to oil prices
Indian stock market: Gift Nifty closed 0.20% higher at 22,551, a premium of nearly 50 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity market is open today, Saturday, as the stock exchanges BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are set to conduct a special live trading session.
