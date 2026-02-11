Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Dow Jones' record close to MSCI rejig

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Wednesday amid mixed global market cues.

Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market ended mixed overnight, with the Dow Jones posting its third consecutive record close.

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market extended its rally for the third straight session, led by auto and metal stocks.

The Sensex gained 208.17 points, or 0.25%, to close at 84,273.92, while the Nifty 50 settled 67.85 points, or 0.26%, higher at 25,935.15.

“Markets are likely to maintain a gradual upward bias, with stock-specific action expected to intensify as the Q3 earnings season enters its final leg. US export-oriented companies, following the recent trade deal, along with metal stocks, are likely to remain in focus,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded higher on Wednesday ahead of China inflation data. Japan’s markets are closed for a public holiday. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.18%, while the Kosdaq rose 0.33%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures indicated a higher opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 26,056 level, a premium of nearly 70 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones rising up to its third record close in a row, as investors digested disappointing retail sales figures and waited for a key labor market report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.27 points, or 0.10%, to 50,188.14, after hitting an intraday record high earlier in the day, while the S&P 500 fell 23.01 points, or 0.33%, to 6,941.81. The Nasdaq Composite ended 136.20 points, or 0.59%, lower at 23,102.47.

Nvidia stock price declined 0.79%, Alphabet shares fell 1.78%, Intel share price dropped 6.19%, while Tesla stock price gained 1.89%. Coca-Cola share price fell 1.5%, Datadog shares jumped 13.7%, Marriott stock price rallied 8.5%, S&P Global shares slumped 9.7%, while Spotify stock price jumped 14.7%.

US Retail Sales US retail sales were unexpectedly unchanged in December. The flat reading in retail sales last month followed an unrevised 0.6% increase in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales, which are mostly goods and are not adjusted for inflation, would rise by 0.4%.

MSCI Rejig Aditya Birla Capital and L&T Finance shares have been added to the MSCI Global Standard Index, while Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) shares have been excluded from the index as part of MSCI’s February 2026 index review.

Gold Prices Gold and silver prices rose as US Treasury bond yields fell after retail sales data. Spot gold price rose 0.3% to $5,038.73 per ounce, while US gold futures for April delivery gained 0.6% to $5,060.60 per ounce. Spot silver price rallied 1% at $81.49 an ounce, after falling more than 3% in the previous session.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices were steady amid geopolitical uncertainties. Brent crude oil futures rose 0.3% to $69.03 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude price gained 0.4% to $64.19.