Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, Dow, Nasdaq sell off to gold prices

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to remain volatile on Wednesday, following a sell-off in global markets.

Asian markets fell, while the US stock market ended sharply lower overnight, with all three major indices registering their worst one-day performance since October 10.

On Tuesday, the Indian stock market continued to reel under selling pressure and ended sharply lower on global trade war risks and subdued Q3 results.

The Sensex crashed 1,065.71 points, or 1.28%, to close at 82,180.47, while the Nifty 50 settled 353.00 points, or 1.38%, lower at 25,232.50.

“Market sentiment remained subdued due to mixed corporate earnings and renewed concerns surrounding geopolitical tensions and global trade developments. Persistent foreign institutional selling, along with a weaker currency environment, further weighed on investor confidence and kept risk appetite restrained throughout the session,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded lower on Wednesday, following overnight losses on Wall Street, on concerns over President Donald Trump’s tariffs on European countries over the Greenland issue. Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 1.28%, while the Topix fell 1.09%. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.09% and the Kosdaq fell 2.2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty was trading around 25,297 level, a premium of nearly 38 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a mildly positive start for the Indian stock market indices.

Wall Street US stock market ended lower on Tuesday, all three major indices posting their biggest one-day drops in three months, on a broad selloff triggered by concerns over fresh tariff threats from President Donald Trump against Europe.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 870.74 points, or 1.76%, to 48,488.59, while the S&P 500 declined 143.15 points, or 2.06%, to end at 6,796.86. The Nasdaq Composite closed 561.07 points, or 2.39%, lower at 22,954.32.

Nvidia share price tanked 4.38%, Amazon shares fell 3.40%, Apple stock price declined 3.46%, Microsoft stock dropped 1.16% and Tesla stock price plunged 4.17%.

India-European Union Trade Deal India and the European Union are close to finalising a Free Trade Agreement, which some have described as “the mother of all deals”, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, days before her trip to New Delhi. India and EU are set to announce the conclusion of negotiations on a free trade agreement at the India-EU summit on January 27, 2026.

Gold Prices Gold and silver prices hovered near record highs, buoyed by strong safe-haven demand. Gold prices rose 0.8% to $4,806 an ounce, a new record high, while silver climbed 0.4% to $95.01, just short of a record top of $95.87.

Dollar The dollar languished near three-week lows against the euro and Swiss franc after White House threats over Greenland triggered a broad selloff in US assets. The dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers - was flat at 98.541, after falling sharply by 0.53% overnight. The yen was steady at 158.19 per dollar.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices traded lower. Brent crude oil fell 1.31% to $64.07 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined 1.21% to $59.65.