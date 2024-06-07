Indian stock market: 7 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, ECB rate cut to US jobless claims
Indian stock market: RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das is expected to keep the repo rate unchanged for the eighth consecutive time at 6.5%, while also maintaining the status quo stance of ‘withdrawal of accommodation’.
Indian stock market: The domestic equity market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open on a flat note on Friday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy decision.
